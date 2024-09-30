St Raphael Resort & Marina Named Cyprus’s Best MICE Hotel 2024

Dear Valued Guests and Friends,

We are proud to announce that St Raphael Resort & Marina has been awarded as the Cyprus’s Best MICE Hotel 2024 at the 5th annual World MICE Awards.

This recognition is a true honor and reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)sectot. It highlights the attention to detail, innovation, and passion we bring to every event hosted at our Resort, ensuring that each experience is memorable, seamless, and unique.

Our success would not be possible without the support of our valued guests, partners, and of course our dedicaed team members. This accolade motivates us to continue striving for greatness and to maintain our position as a leader in the global MICE community.

We look forward to welcoming you to the St. Raphael Resort & Marina and creating even more exceptional experiences for you, whether you are planning a conference, corporate event, or special occasion.

Thank you for being a part of our journey!

Warm regards,

The St Raphael Resort & Marina Team