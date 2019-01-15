New IAPCO CEO Appointed

IAPCO is delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Boyle as the new CEO of IAPCO.

Martin comes to IAPCO with a wealth of experience and a strategic vision that has been shaped over more than 20 years of working across a number of countries in the events and meetings industry. He has launched start-ups in Canada, driven sales at an international convention centre, worked with international associations while at a PCO in UK and has, for the past 6 years, been the Director of Europe for one of the top performing convention bureaux in the world, BESydney.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the IAPCO team at this exciting and pivotal time in IAPCO’s 50 year history”, commented Martin. “In today’s global workspace, truly successful organisations set themselves apart from the norm by their attention to service quality and their focus on continued growth and development and IAPCO and its members are shining examples of this philosophy in action. I am very much looking forward to working with the IAPCO Council and on behalf of IAPCO members and partners to further develop the IAPCO offer and ensure that, together, we can continue to raise standards, provide lasting economic value and continue to be the voice of the truly Professional Conference Organiser around the world.”

Sarah Storie-Pugh, the current ED, will be stepping back to continue a part-time role within the Association: “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for IAPCO to go forward into its next 50 years, and I am delighted to be continuing, albeit in a part time role, to support Martin Boyle in IAPCO’s ongoing global influence.”

Martin will become CEO with effect of 1st April 2019.