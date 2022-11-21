Mrs Εlena Papadaki is the new Director of Sales of hotel Grand Serai Congress & Spa

The A- Hotels has announced Mrs.Εlena Papadaki as the new Director of Sales of its hotel Grand Serai Congress & Spa in Ioannina.

Mrs. Papadaki has been working in the hospitality industry for the last 23 years in Greece and in Switzerland. She has extensive experience in luxury hotels and has demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency in her work duties. Μrs.Papadaki took over her position on October 2022.

“The A Hotels” is a collection of 5 star city and resort hotels with spa centers located in some of the most beautiful destinations in Greece, in the islands of Corfu and Crete and in northern Greece by the lake of Ioannina City.

The five-star Grand Serai Congress & Spa in Ioannina is part of a group that offers luxury accommodation in some of the most exciting places in Greece, following local architecture and amazing landscape views.

“My participation on the team of Grand Serai Congress & Spa is a great responsibility and a challenge at the same time. I am convinced that with hard work and team work, we will achieve the best possible result for the hotel’s new era, and I am looking forward to contribute to this magnificent team”