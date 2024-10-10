Introducing the newly renovated Amalia Hotel Delphi: The perfect venue for conferences and company retreats

We are thrilled to announce that Amalia Hotel Delphi has undergone an extensive renovation, transforming the space into a modern oasis designed to meet corporate needs for today’s business professionals. Our commitment to enhancing guest experiences is evident in every detail of this upgrade, ensuring that whether you attend a corporate event or seeking a company retreat, you will find an environment that promotes productivity and relaxation.

The renovation has brought a fresh, contemporary look while preserving the emblematic architecture of the building. Amalia Hotel Delphi features meeting and banquet facilities, and three conference rooms, which are ideal for hosting events. All three meeting areas have natural light, are fully air-conditioned, providing advanced infrastructure and audiovisual equipment.

Our updated areas and guestrooms now offer an elevated level of comfort and style, providing the perfect setting for unwinding after a productive day. The hotel features 184 spacious rooms and 2 junior suites, with natural light, most of them with terraces or balconies. The decoration adapts to the unique style and architecture of the hotel, seamlessly blending into its natural surroundings, and perfectly located at the foot of Mount Parnassus with breathtaking views.

What sets the hotel apart is the ability to combine business and relaxation seamlessly. Our renovated facilities make it an ideal location for not only hosting conferences but also for holding company retreats. The attentive staff is dedicated to crafting tailored experiences that cater to your specific needs, ensuring that your retreat is both effective and refreshing. The integration of modern amenities with the unique architectural character of the hotel and our impeccable service ensures that every aspect of your stay is both efficient and enjoyable.

Whether you are planning a major corporate event or seeking a retreat that fosters team cohesion and creativity, Amalia Hotel Delphi stands ready to exceed your expectations. We invite you to experience the perfect blend of functionality and comfort in our elegant spaces and discover a premier destination for your next business gathering.