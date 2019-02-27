IAPCO 50th Anniversary Celebrations conclude in record-breaking style in Basel

IAPCO’s 50th Anniversary Meeting, has broken attendance records once again in Basel last week with 114 registered participants from 25 countries, topped up by a further 32 invited guests. The Annual Meeting was a perfect combination of celebrating the past accomplishments to focussing on the next 50 years of IAPCO.

Past presidents and special industry invited speakers were in attendance to ensure that the recognition was given to the IAPCO family that has made the Association so strong in its current entity.

President Mathias Posch says ‘We were delighted at the outcome of a very vibrant and engaged IAPCO 50th Anniversary Meeting. The feedback from the participants was excellent, and it felt like a real positive start to the next 50 years of IAPCO. It is a very exciting time to be President with membership applications at an all-time high, record breaking annual meeting attendance, successful sold-out international EDGE Seminars and a plethora of IAPCO initiatives ranging from the Outreach Programme to the Ticky the Turtle CSR Campaign to rid the meetings industry of single-use plastic. We are proud of the engagement of the IAPCO family’

The Annual Meeting programme, focussed on three different daily themes – Innovate or Die, Critical Thinking and Positive Leadership – showcasing some insightful and inspiring keynotes, together with innovation snapshots, espresso exchange (a member knowledge share), fun energisers topped off with a wow-factor social programme, the highlight being the glittering Golden Gala held at Les Trois Rois.

The meetings success was thanks to the collaboration between IAPCO and the host, Congrex Switzerland who all worked hard to create an event of the highest quality as is expected from IAPCO participants. The Congress Center Basel provided a modern and highly functional venue for the Annual Meeting with spacious rooms, natural daylight, innovatively designed meeting rooms and state of the art facilities.

New council

The 9-strong Council welcomed three new elected/re-elected members.

IAPCO Council 2019 – 2020

President: Mathias Posch, ICS, Canada

Vice President: Ori Lahav, Kenes Group, Israel

Immediate Past President: Jan Tonkin, The Conference Company, New Zealand

Treasurer: Keith Burton, African Agenda, South Africa

Barbara Calderwood, MCI, UK

Monica Freire, AIM Group International, Portugal

Sarah Markey-Hamm, ICMS Pty Ltd, Australia

Nicolette van Erven, Congress by design bv, Netherlands

Alain Pittet, Executive Director, Ega worldwide congresses & events

The IAPCO 51st Annual Meeting will take place in Vancouver, Canada from the 12 to 16 February 2020.