Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Launches New Winter Meeting Package

MEET IN STYLE ON THE ATHENIAN RIVIERA THIS WINTER

What elevates a meeting out of the ordinary? An unforgettable combination of people, place and productivity – elements that integrate naturally at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens.

Between 15 November 2022 and 28 February 2023, corporate events at the legendary Athens Riviera retreat benefit from new package rates starting from just EUR 120 per person, including meeting space, dedicated coordinator, lunch and two coffee breaks. Attractive dining and room rates are available for all manner of larger functions too, from conferences and trade expos to gala dinners – all accommodated within 4,000 square metres of exceptional event space, overseen by super-talented Catering Director, Franck Deroche.

Astir Palace has been the venue of choice for events on the Athens Riviera for decades. Occupying 30 hectares of prime Aegean Sea coastline, its three private beaches, glittering ocean views, and eight dining outlets exude a resort-like vibe. With Athens city centre and international airport just a 30-minute drive away, the Hotel connects visitors from all major European and ME destinations to the best that Greece has to offer: UNESCO sites, museums and historical wonders including the Acropolis, the Parthenon, and Mount Lycabbetus; great restaurants; buzzing nightlife and seaside splendour.

Two ballrooms, eight private function rooms plus a multitude of terraces offer sophisticated spaces for every event, from sit down dinners for up to 550 to intimate moonlit soirees overlooking the Aegean. Boardrooms deliver physical and virtual meetings in privacy and comfort, with tailored solutions for video conferencing and live streams – and dedicated tech coordinators on hand to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Creative dining experiences span from the Mediterranean magic of one-Michelin-star Pelagos to the golden-age glamour of Aristotle’s cigar lounge. Outlets can be taken over exclusively for the evening, and special offerings – available on request – range from food and wine pairing dinners and wine tasting evenings to cooking classes with world renowned Greek chefs.

In addition to attractive daytime rates, meeting groups can benefit from three-course dinner menus starting from €95 per person, including a pre-dinner drink in a complimentary venue. Attractive low season accommodation rates start from €300 per night in bright retro-chic rooms, all with a private balcony or terrace; larger meeting groups will also receive one suite upgrade for every 20 paid rooms.

A host of inspiring enrichment activities and experiences await incentive and meeting groups too: ancient Greek bathing ceremonies in the Spa’s Hippocrates-inspired Fountain House; seaside yoga; plus private coaching with Tipsaveric Luxury Tennis on the three hard-surface courts, complete with Tennis Club Lounge, refreshment area and shop.

For further details or to book a private meeting or event in the iconic surrounds of Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens,

please contact events.athens@fourseasons.com or call us at +30 2108901000

https://www.fourseasons.com/athens/meetings-and-events//