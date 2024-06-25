Civitel Creta Beach Hotel Triumphs with Dual Awards from TripAdvisor and HolidayCheck

Civitel Creta Beach, a beacon of true hospitality and exceptional service, is proud to announce its recent accolades from two of the most prestigious travel review platforms in the world. TripAdvisor and HolidayCheck have both recognized Civitel Creta Beach for its outstanding commitment to excellence, guest satisfaction and unforgettable experiences.

TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024

The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is a coveted honor bestowed upon the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers around the globe. This year, Civitel Creta Beach has been celebrated for its unparalleled hospitality, exquisite amenities and consistent delivery of a first-class guest experience.

HolidayCheck Award 2024

In addition to the TripAdvisor honor, Civitel Creta Beach has also been recognized with the HolidayCheck Award, which highlights the top-rated hotels based on feedback from the HolidayCheck community. This award reflects the high level of guest satisfaction and the consistent delivery of quality experiences that Civitel Creta Beach is known for.

“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for every guest,” said Mr. George Perakis, General Manager of Civitel Creta Beach. “Receiving the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and the HolidayCheck Award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our staff, and we are deeply grateful to our guests for their glowing reviews and continued support. These recognitions inspire us to continue striving for the highest standards in hospitality.”