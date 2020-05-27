Civitel Attik & Esprit welcome guests on June 5th

Civitel Attik and Civitel Esprit hotels, member of Civitel Hotels & Resorts group, have announced their official grand opening on Friday, June 5th.

Due to the latest COVID-19 situation, Civitel Attik & Esprit have immediately complied with all guidelines and directives by the World Health Organization and the Greek government, regarding the decontamination and sanitation of all rooms and public spaces in the properties. Moreover, the hotels have established adequate hygiene protocols, safety methods and operation procedures that respect social distancing and guarantee a safe hospitality experience for all guests.

Civitel Attik & Civitel Esprit are situated in the upscale, attractively green suburb of Maroussi, and only 20 minutes away from downtown Athens. blending harmoniously and discretely with its surroundings, representing an oasis of tranquility.

Both hotels provide today’s traveler with a comfortable and safe travel experience that combines contemporary amenities with discreet and personalized service. The soft-colored buildings with the large balconies and lush gardens, along with the sleek interiors, create a uniquely bright and airy feel throughout the properties.

Civitel Attik & Esprit are a series of attractive buildings surrounding a garden courtyard with swimming pool. They boast a spacious exterior restaurant and terrace that overlook the blue pool, offering nutritious breakfast, all-day dining and room service. The rooms represent arguably the largest rooms in this part of the city, occupying more than 30 sqm. Quiet, spacious, some of them with airy balconies, and with tasteful minimal decor, they are ideal for travelers who appreciate more space beyond regular hotel rooms.

Civitel Attik & Esprit offer the ultimate comfort for a relaxing, quiet experience in a very pleasant, serene environment.

The hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Cesare Fabrizio Piredda stated that “Our guiding principle has always been to cater and care for our guests as we do for our own colleagues & family. Today, more than ever, this core value guides us as we navigate the difficult challenge the coronavirus (COVID-19) presents us with, in order to best protect our guests and staff during such unprecedented times”.