9th annual MICE B2B energizer forum – MCE Central & Eastern Europe comes back to Prague

Prague is once again honored with hosting MCE Central & Eastern Europe. After having paid tribute to many

other Central & Eastern European destinations that offer quality MICE facilities and services, Prague was chosen

to welcome the set of nearly 100 international event planners in February 2019.

The high-quality boutique show that is organized for the 9th consecutive year is one of the various MICE forums in

Europe Congress’ portfolio. During this two-and-a-half-day forum, Europe Congress brings carefully selected

event planners from all parts of the world, to meet with regional destinations and high profiled MICE providers

from the Central & Eastern part of Europe.

These MICE providers are large hotel chains like InterContinental, Kempinski, Marriott, NH and Hilton. Yet also

more regional providers such as Danubius, Rixos, Lindner, Maritim, CPI and private hotel properties as Makedonia

Palace, Bernardin Hotels and Le Hotels Group. DMC companies such as Liberty, Mondial and MICE in the City form

another solid group of participants alike Convention Bureaus from for example Riga, Salzburg, Kitzbuhl and Bled.

Each participant will engage into 35 direct business encounters that have been match-made and pre-scheduled.

Moreover, participants get increased possibilities to socialize, network and do business through the engaging

event program with luncheons, receptions, dinners and parties, where the entire audience remains together for

the full duration of the event.

The hotel hosting this wonder of an event is one of Prague’s hospitality jewels, The InterContinental Hotel

Prague. “It is a great pleasure for us to host such a high-quality forum and at the same time a unique opportunity

to increase awareness of what our destination has to offer to the meeting industry professionals. We are looking

forward to showcase our hospitality to the event organisers and we hope they’ll find an enormous benefit from

attending,” says Robert Rudge, General Manager of InterContinental Prague.

The welcome dinner on Sunday 17 February, right after the welcome reception at the host hotel, will be held at

Lobkowicz Palace, the only private owned part of the magnificent Prague Castle complex. Lobkowicz Event

Management is handling the entire evening. The lavish dinner is part of the ingenious networking and business

introductions scheme set up by Europe Congress. Vendula Krejčí, Director of Sales at Lobkowicz Events

Management states: ‘’The Lobkowicz Palace is excited to host this prestigious event and welcome all participants

to our elegant spaces. We hope that our history and heritage will provide an exceptional experience for

everyone.”

Still few participation spots remain available, before Europe Congress will close registration and preparing their

progressive B2B meeting scheduling, the value all participants are so keen on to grow their MICE business from.

MCE Central and Eastern Europe 2019, Fact Sheet

Dates: 17, 18 & 19 February 2019

Place: Hotel InterContinental Prague, Czechia

Key Benefits:

✓ 2,5 days MICE one-stop-shop B2B forum; 18-20 February 2018;

✓ High quality event venue: Hotel InterContinental Prague, Czechia

✓ Minimum of 30 to 35 pre-scheduled and match-made one-to-one meetings with hosted buyers most likely

to be your next business partners. Scheduling organized by organizer;

✓ 80-100 qualified, reference checked and high volume MICE event producing hosted buyers meet with

exclusive 60 Convention Bureaus and MICE Providers from Central and Eastern Europe only;

✓ Boutique event format to maximize connectivity’s: Total of up to 200 persons remain together for the

event days: No visitors;

✓ Educational sessions by Meetology Lab

✓ Central and Eastern Europe promotional sessions emphasizing the potential of Central and Eastern Europe;

✓ Social sessions offering full catering such as coffee breaks, luncheons, welcome reception, dinners and an

after dinner party to increase interaction;

✓ Endless networking opportunities with buyers with interest and business for Central and Eastern Europe.

Agenda and Program:

✓ Pre-scheduled and match-made one-to-one meetings

✓ Day networking, benchmarking and socializing in an inspiring environment

✓ Keynotes by industry experts addressing trending industry topics

✓ Social gatherings as coffee breaks, luncheons, dinners, reception and party.

Participants:

60 Convention Bureaus and MICE Providers from Central and Eastern European Countries:

• Albania

• Armenia

• Austria

• Azerbaijan

• Belarus

• Bosnia Herzegovina

• Bulgaria

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Estonia

• Georgia

• Germany

• Greece

• Hungary

• Italy

• Latvia

• Lithuania

• Macedonia

• Malta

• Moldova

• Montenegro

• Poland

• Romania

• Russia

• Serbia

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Turkey

80-100 leading event planners and decision makers in their organization of:

Origin:

• Germany, Austria, Switzerland: 20%

• United Kingdom & Ireland: 15%

• France, Benelux & Scandinavia: 25%

• Spain, Portugal & Italy: 10%

• Russia & CIS: 10%

• Middle East & Asia: 10%

• North America: 10%

Type:

• 65% Agencies

• 25% Corporate

• 10% Associations

Organiser: Europe Congress

Phone: +420 226 804 080

E-Mail: media@europecongress.com