6th annual MeetingPlanners Russia, MICE B2B energizer forum

The 6th edition of MeetingPlanners Russia is coming up in September this year!

On 10 and 11 September 2018, the sixth annual edition of MeetingPlanners Russia will take place. This long running MICE B2B forum sees key worldwide destinations and MICE suppliers coming to the Russian capital in order to meet up with Russian and CIS event planners. These carefully selected hosted buyers are keen to find new business partners from various destinations and to discuss about their upcoming outbound MICE business. Hosted Buyers from leading outbound agencies as well as main corporate accounts will give ‘acte de presence’. The corporate buyers are representing the strongest industries as Oil & Gas, IT and Pharmaceuticals, placing most outbound MICE business in international destinations.

Business Development Director Asya Revina from Europe Congress stated: ‘’The success and growth we have reached over the years have been staggering. We’re confident that the time we spend on our thorough selection procedures and communication with the buyers have been paying off in terms of bringing high ROI to all participating Convention Bureaus, Tourism Bureaus and MICE suppliers. Many of the participating suppliers are returning yearly and it is the best feedback we can get as organizers. Yet we’re always looking to increase the values within for all participants, by improving the format, content and of course the outcome of the pre-scheduled and guaranteed meetings.’’ The 2018 forum will offer in total, two action-packed days, with pre-scheduled match-made face-to-face meetings, keynotes, networking, social sessions as luncheons and receptions. The keynotes will be hosted by with the Meetology Lab. The Meetology Lab conducts in depth behavioral research to come to a better understanding why we communicate the way we do and how we can all improve ourselves professionally as well as personally.

Forum MC Jonathan Bradshaw, also CEO of the Meetology Lab will further host the destination promotions included in Europe Congress’ forum program every morning. As the only organizer in these markets guaranteeing meetings, Europe Congress has established itself as the prime player organizing business encounters on the Russian and CIS markets. However not only the impressive meeting scheduling is what draws many to the Meeting Planners Russia forum. The high quality concept and the cleaver programming has been matching the requirements of most event planners and suppliers present at this one-stop-shop event. For more information and participation possibilities, please contact Europe Congress on:

Email: info@europecongress.comor Telephone: +420 226 804 080