Στις 17 Μαίου 2021 το Civitel Olympic άνοιξε τις πόρτες του!

Διαβάστε τη σχετική ανακοίνωση του ομίλου Civitel Hotels & Resorts:

Civitel Olympic has immediately complied with all guidelines by the World Health Organization and the Greek government, regarding the decontamination and sanitation of all rooms and public spaces in the property. Moreover, the hotel has established the Civitel SafeStay Plan, focusing on adequate hygiene protocols, safety methods and operation procedures that respect social distancing and guarantee a safe hospitality experience for all guests.

Top Priority Actions

Enhanced cleaning & disinfection across top 10 high touch areas in guest rooms and public areas

Civitel SafeStay Room Seal to indicate that guest rooms haven’t been accessed since they were cleaned

Reduced paper amenities (like pads and guest directories) in rooms

Guest-accessible disinfecting dispenser at high traffic public areas

High standards of food safety – following HACCP protocols

Social distancing specifications in lobbies, elevators, public bathrooms and restaurant

Intensified cleaning & other changes to buffets, in-room dining and meeting spaces.

Simple & fast check-in / check-out procedures

Enhanced Team Member safety and well-being with personal protective equipment and enhanced on-going briefings, training and protocols

Medical Team Activation

Lying just a few minutes outside Central Athens in the prestigious suburb of Maroussi, right across from the Olympic Stadium and in the heart of Athens’ new business district, Civitel Olympic represents what is bold, new and vibrant about the city. It features inspired architecture, contemporary sleek interiors, stunning amenities and first-class service that bring unsurpassed levels of refinement. Beyond the lobby level, the Superior Rooms and Junior Suites are smartly fitted with attractive furnishings and all the modern conveniences, from free minibar and coffeemaker to free wireless internet access and flat television.

Civitel Olympic surrounds guests with a feeling of intimate comfort & safety and a liberating sense of space reflecting a sophisticated escape.

The hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Cesare Fabrizio Piredda stated that “Our guiding principle has always been to cater and care for our guests as we do for our own colleagues & family. Today, more than ever, this core value guides us as we navigate the difficult challenge the coronavirus (COVID-19) presents us with, in order to best protect our guests and staff during such unprecedented times”.