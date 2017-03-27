SITE Nite Europe Unites Global Incentive Travel Community

SITE Germany President Marina Parra-Flechsig, managing director, Weichlein Tours & Incentives and Christoper Koleros, area director sales and marketing Europe, Intercontinental Hotel Group are co-chairs of this year’s event. ” SITE Nite Europe provides an optimal environment to connect with hosted buyers and industry professionals from all over the world on a very familiar level,” shared Parra-Fleschig. “This year our event ambassadors will ensure that attendees are introduced to fellow colleagues to guarantee a fun and productive evening.”

are unique, incentive-quality networking events that provide the majority of the Foundation’s funding. The primary role of the SITE Foundation and its Board of Trustees is to drive fundraising initiatives to facilitate vital research and educational programming for the global incentive travel community. Its three annual events – SITE Nite Europe, SITE Classic and SITE Nite North America –

Last year the Foundation invested in an extensive job analysis to develop competency-based curriculum specifically for incentive travel professionals, forming a foundation for SITE’s current, as well as future, training and certification programs. For 2017, the Trustees approved a $125,000 grant for development of new education and certification, including an online learning management center and a “mid-level” certification program specifically for Manager and Director level incentive professionals.

The Foundation is also investing nearly $300,000 in new research. In January, the “Participants’ Viewpoint India” study was released, which is a continuation of the series that probe participants’ beliefs about incentive travel programs and their effectiveness. Plans are also underway for similar studies in China and Mexico. Also planned for 2017 is a study of the European Incentive Market, as well as the annual SITE Index, in partnership with J.D. Power.