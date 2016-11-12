SITE Global Conference Illuminates Panama as an Emerging Incentive Destination

During SITE Global Conference in Panama, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) featured compelling education, dazzling events and vibrant tours that illuminated Panama as an emerging incentive destination. During SITE Global Conference in Panama, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) featured compelling education, dazzling events and vibrant tours that illuminated Panama as an emerging incentive destination.

More than 300 attendees from 31 countries came together to discuss important issues in the incentive travel industry, trade best practices and take a deep dive into Panamanian culture.

Notable experiences from the event included an evening reception at the Miraflores Locks at the Panama Canal (pictured), an Annual General Meeting of members which featured updates from both SITE and the SITE Foundation and an Incentive Marketplace where buyers and sellers could mingle.

Serving a second term as SITE President in 2017, Rajeev Kohli, CIS commented on the event’s success. “SITE Global Conference has come to an end, and what an event it was, with over 300 of the finest incentive travel professionals from across the world, some of the best education, an once-in-a-lifetime experience walking across the locks of the Panama Canal, and amazing evening events. I am speechless for words to express my gratitude to our Panamanian hosts, our members, our staff and especially my international board. You just know when a job is well done; you know when you are allowed to swell up with pride. So privileged to lead the SITE family into 2017.”

At the final night gala, SITE members and chapters were recognized for their excellence and service to the SITE community in 2016.

SITE Chapter of the Year and Chapter Excellence Awards : Chapter of the Year: SITE Canada

Excellence in Education: SITE Italy

Excellence in Special Event: SITE Southern California

Excellence in Membership: SITE Scotland