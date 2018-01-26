SITE Crystal Awards Showcase Excellence in Incentive Travel

Since 1980, the annual Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Crystal Awards Recognition Program — sponsored by IMEX Group, the worldwide exhibition for incentive travel, meetings, and events — has brought industry acclaim to incentive travel companies. The winners are world-class organizations that excel in the design of unique, memorable group travel experiences that deliver measurable results for their clients.

The 2017 awards were presented at the SITE + MPI Global Forum, which took place 12-14 January in Rome. Seven companies and their clients from around the globe were honored for creativity in program design, marketing, corporate social responsibility and most importantly, business results.

The winning programs not only showcased excellence in design and execution, but also demonstrated how incentive travel can advance client values and brands and achieve important business objectives such as increased sales, higher employee engagement, and greater loyalty. The 2017 Crystal Award winners are:

Excellence in Incentive Travel North America: M Factor Meetings, San Francisco, California, USA



Excellence in Incentive Travel Europe: The Party-& Eventarchitect, Zutphen, Netherlands



Excellence in Incentive Travel Asia/Pacific: Creative Travel Pvt. Ltd., Delhi NCR, India and Amway Europe



Excellence in Incentive Travel: Africa/Middle East: Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events, Dubai, UAE Best Destination-Based Experiential Incentive Travel Program: ITB dmc, Barcelona, Spain

Most Impactful Effort Toward CSR as Part of an Incentive Travel Program: Solterbeck and Optus Australia, Melbourne, Australia

Most Effective Incentive Marketing Campaign: Next Level Performance, New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA



“The Crystal Awards not only recognize the outstanding organizations that win them, but also showcase innovative ways planners can make the ordinary extraordinary to maximize human potential and achieve tangible business results,” said Annamaria Ruffini, CIS, CMP, SITE president 2018. The 2017 winning programs are great examples of how, through thoughtful planning and creative program design, companies can connect with people emotionally and motivate higher levels of performance.”