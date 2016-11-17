SITE Announces 2017 Events Calendar Annual global conference shifted to January

With its broad global membership, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) annually hosts unparalleled events across the world for professionals in the incentive travel industry. After a careful review of its event strategy, SITE has decided to change the timing of its global conference from the fourth quarter to mid-January. Since the 2016 conference was in November, SITE will not host a global conference in 2017. Beginning in 2018, the conference will take place annually in January.

Here are the dates and destinations for SITE and SITE Foundation events in 2017:

SITE Executive Summit

29 January – 2 February 2017

Dublin, Ireland

This annual education event takes the SITE International Board of Directors and SITE Foundation Trustees to a destination that has the potential to grow its incentive travel business and could leverage the experience and knowledge of this group of global industry leaders.

Incentive Summit Americas

6-9 April 2017

Vail, Colorado

This exclusive event brings together a cross-functional group of regional incentive travel leaders and hosted buyers for relevant education and networking, all while experiencing a world-class incentive destination.

SITE Nite Europe

15 May 2017

Frankfurt, Germany

Held on the evening before IMEX Frankfurt, this SITE Foundation event gathers members, IMEX hosted buyers and top suppliers for an evening of networking and relationship building.

SITE Classic

13-16 September 2017

Los Cabos, Mexico

The SITE Foundation’s most prestigious fund-raising event includes a select group of incentive travel buyers and top industry suppliers that come together for three days of business-networking, education and activities that showcase the destination.

SITE Young Leaders Conference

8-9 October 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

Held prior to IMEX America, the SITE Young Leaders Conference is an opportunity for young professionals from around the world to gather for two-days of education and offsite experiences in Las Vegas.

SITE Nite North America

9 October 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada

One of the most popular events held during IMEX America week, this SITE Foundation event annually attracts over 1200 SITE members, IMEX hosted buyers and suppliers to an exciting Las Vegas venue for an evening of networking and relationship building.

Incentive Seminar Spain

27 November 2017

Barcelona, Spain

Incentive travel professionals including SITE members, ibtm world delegates and guests and key industry decision makers connect for an afternoon of education and networking before ibtm world begins.