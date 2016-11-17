SITE Announces 2017 Events Calendar Annual global conference shifted to January

With its broad global membership, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) annually hosts unparalleled events across the world for professionals in the incentive travel industry. After a careful review of its event strategy, SITE has decided to change the timing of its global conference from the fourth quarter to mid-January. Since the 2016 conference was in November, SITE will not host a global conference in 2017. Beginning in 2018, the conference will take place annually in January.
Here are the dates and destinations for SITE and SITE Foundation events in 2017:
SITE Executive Summit
29 January – 2 February 2017
Dublin, Ireland
This annual education event takes the SITE International Board of Directors and SITE Foundation Trustees to a destination that has the potential to grow its incentive travel business and could leverage the experience and knowledge of this group of global industry leaders.
29 January – 2 February 2017
Dublin, Ireland
This annual education event takes the SITE International Board of Directors and SITE Foundation Trustees to a destination that has the potential to grow its incentive travel business and could leverage the experience and knowledge of this group of global industry leaders.
Incentive Summit Americas
6-9 April 2017
Vail, Colorado
This exclusive event brings together a cross-functional group of regional incentive travel leaders and hosted buyers for relevant education and networking, all while experiencing a world-class incentive destination.
6-9 April 2017
Vail, Colorado
This exclusive event brings together a cross-functional group of regional incentive travel leaders and hosted buyers for relevant education and networking, all while experiencing a world-class incentive destination.
SITE Nite Europe
15 May 2017
Frankfurt, Germany
Held on the evening before IMEX Frankfurt, this SITE Foundation event gathers members, IMEX hosted buyers and top suppliers for an evening of networking and relationship building.
15 May 2017
Frankfurt, Germany
Held on the evening before IMEX Frankfurt, this SITE Foundation event gathers members, IMEX hosted buyers and top suppliers for an evening of networking and relationship building.
SITE Classic
13-16 September 2017
Los Cabos, Mexico
The SITE Foundation’s most prestigious fund-raising event includes a select group of incentive travel buyers and top industry suppliers that come together for three days of business-networking, education and activities that showcase the destination.
13-16 September 2017
Los Cabos, Mexico
The SITE Foundation’s most prestigious fund-raising event includes a select group of incentive travel buyers and top industry suppliers that come together for three days of business-networking, education and activities that showcase the destination.
SITE Young Leaders Conference
8-9 October 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada
Held prior to IMEX America, the SITE Young Leaders Conference is an opportunity for young professionals from around the world to gather for two-days of education and offsite experiences in Las Vegas.
8-9 October 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada
Held prior to IMEX America, the SITE Young Leaders Conference is an opportunity for young professionals from around the world to gather for two-days of education and offsite experiences in Las Vegas.
SITE Nite North America
9 October 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada
One of the most popular events held during IMEX America week, this SITE Foundation event annually attracts over 1200 SITE members, IMEX hosted buyers and suppliers to an exciting Las Vegas venue for an evening of networking and relationship building.
9 October 2017
Las Vegas, Nevada
One of the most popular events held during IMEX America week, this SITE Foundation event annually attracts over 1200 SITE members, IMEX hosted buyers and suppliers to an exciting Las Vegas venue for an evening of networking and relationship building.
Incentive Seminar Spain
27 November 2017
Barcelona, Spain
Incentive travel professionals including SITE members, ibtm world delegates and guests and key industry decision makers connect for an afternoon of education and networking before ibtm world begins.
27 November 2017
Barcelona, Spain
Incentive travel professionals including SITE members, ibtm world delegates and guests and key industry decision makers connect for an afternoon of education and networking before ibtm world begins.
SITE Global Conference 2018
12-15 January 2018
Rome, Italy
SITE’s hallmark event attracts a diverse representation of global incentive travel professionals, providing an opportunity for members and guests to meet for three days of premier education, networking and cultural exploration in one of the world’s most dynamic incentive travel locations.
12-15 January 2018
Rome, Italy
SITE’s hallmark event attracts a diverse representation of global incentive travel professionals, providing an opportunity for members and guests to meet for three days of premier education, networking and cultural exploration in one of the world’s most dynamic incentive travel locations.
Ετικέτες: SITE