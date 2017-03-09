SITE and MPI Announce Co-located Event in 2018

The Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) have joined forces to provide a new, enhanced experience for global meetings and incentive professionals at the SITE + MPI Global Forum. The crossover between industries and memberships sparked the idea for the unique event, taking place 12-14 January 2018 at the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria, Rome, Italy, a five-star luxury hotel in the heart of the Eternal City.

The forum brings together the power of two, industry-leading global brands to share industry trends, offer innovative and relevant education and provide a collaborative environment for networking and business exchanges. Joint activities, as well as incentive travel or meetings focused education tracks, will allow delegates to customize their experience.

“As past-chair of MPI, I am excited about this opportunity to collaborate with MPI on the Global Forum, which will quickly become one of the most important industry events in Europe in 2018,” said SITE CEO Kevin Hinton, CIS. “SITE and MPI share many members, and by combining our otherwise competing events, we are making it easier for members to attend one event versus having to choose between two. Members tell us that they are looking for maximum value from our events and we expect the Global Forum will be welcomed by our global community of incentive and meeting professionals and sponsors.”

“We look forward to partnering with SITE to deliver a strong and innovative program for Global Forum next year. This collaboration is just one example of our strategic priority to expand MPI educational offerings within Europe, and we believe our members in the region will welcome the opportunity to learn and network alongside SITE members,” said Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI.

Rome has long been a leading destination for incentive trips, meetings and congresses from around the globe. The city brings together the entire history of the world with the culture and beauty of today alongside the incredible charm of its past. “The incentive community in Rome will ensure this is a must-attend event and exciting pre and post tours will give delegates ample opportunity to explore one of the world’s greatest incentive and meeting destinations,” Hinton added.

Annamaria Ruffini, CIS, CEO, Events In & Out S.R.L. and SITE president-elect has been instrumental in bringing the event to Rome. “As a member of both SITE and MPI, I believe that collaborating to host a global event will be a major plus for members of both organizations. The two associations share an international spirit and pay close attention to networking, training, promotion and recognition of the meetings and incentives industry throughout the world. It is only natural for an effective synergy to emerge between the two. There is no better setting than Rome to enhance a historic event that could have great influence on the future of our industry.”