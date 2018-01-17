Recap of SITE + MPI Global Forum 2018

Following are key facts from SITE + MPI Global Forum, held 12-14 January at Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria in Rome, Italy. The forum marked the first time theSociety for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) partnered to host a global event to share industry trends, offer innovative education and provide a collaborative yet exclusive environment for networking and business exchanges.
- More than 540 registered attendees, excludes support staff.
- 55 percent from Europe
- 34 percent from North America
- 17 percent from Central/South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East
- 25 percent were planners/buyers
- 68 percent were members of MPI, SITE or both associations
- 25 percent were first time attendees of either an MPI or SITE conference
- More than 30 education sessions, included separate tracks for incentive travel and meetings management professionals.
- SITE and MPI sign joint declaration of future cooperation and collaboration to benefit global MICE industry. http://bit.ly/2r4gqOR
- Nearly 200 participants attended MPI Foundation’s Rendezvous fundraiser and networking event, which raised more than $19,000 USD (more than €15,000).
- MPI announced its European Meetings and Events Conference heading to The Netherlands in 2019. ow.ly/wNoG30hLj4a
- SITE announced its 2019 Global Conference will be in Bangkok, Thailand. http://bit.ly/2DwHuIT
- Didier Scaillet named new SITE Chief Excellence Officer. http://bit.ly/2r4fCJP
- SITE members honored for service and excellence. http://bit.ly/2DwHTLp
- SITE Crystal Awards showcase Incentive Travel excellence. http://bit.ly/2D9H3Hz
- SITE recognizes Chapter of the Year and Excellence award winners. http://bit.ly/2r4ZbNh
- SITE launches mid-level certificate program (CITP) for incentive travel professionals. http://bit.ly/2DeAzX1
- SITE Foundation previews study of Economic Impact of Incentive Travel Programs in four European destinations. http://bit.ly/2mH1gdN
To learn more about Global Forum, visit www.siteglobal.com/sitempiglobalforum #SITEMPI18
