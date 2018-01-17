Recap of SITE + MPI Global Forum 2018

Following are key facts from SITE + MPI Global Forum, held 12-14 January at Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria in Rome, Italy. The forum marked the first time theSociety for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) partnered to host a global event to share industry trends, offer innovative education and provide a collaborative yet exclusive environment for networking and business exchanges.

More than 540 registered attendees, excludes support staff. 55 percent from Europe 34 percent from North America 17 percent from Central/South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East 25 percent were planners/buyers 68 percent were members of MPI, SITE or both associations 25 percent were first time attendees of either an MPI or SITE conference



More than 30 education sessions, included separate tracks for incentive travel and meetings management professionals.

SITE and MPI sign joint declaration of future cooperation and collaboration to benefit global MICE industry. http://bit.ly/2r4gqOR

Nearly 200 participants attended MPI Foundation’s Rendezvous fundraiser and networking event, which raised more than $19,000 USD (more than €15,000).

MPI announced its European Meetings and Events Conference heading to The Netherlands in 2019. ow.ly/wNoG30hLj4a

SITE announced its 2019 Global Conference will be in Bangkok, Thailand. http://bit.ly/2DwHuIT

Didier Scaillet named new SITE Chief Excellence Officer. http://bit.ly/2r4fCJP

SITE members honored for service and excellence. http://bit.ly/2DwHTLp

SITE Crystal Awards showcase Incentive Travel excellence. http://bit.ly/2D9H3Hz

SITE recognizes Chapter of the Year and Excellence award winners. http://bit.ly/2r4ZbNh

SITE launches mid-level certificate program (CITP) for incentive travel professionals. http://bit.ly/2DeAzX1

SITE Foundation previews study of Economic Impact of Incentive Travel Programs in four European destinations. http://bit.ly/2mH1gdN

