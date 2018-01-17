Recap of SITE + MPI Global Forum 2018

Following are key facts from SITE + MPI Global Forum, held 12-14 January at Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria in Rome, Italy. The forum marked the first time theSociety for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) partnered to host a global event to share industry trends, offer innovative education and provide a collaborative yet exclusive environment for networking and business exchanges.

  • More than 540 registered attendees, excludes support staff.
    • 55 percent from Europe
    • 34 percent from North America
    • 17 percent from Central/South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East
    • 25 percent were planners/buyers
    • 68 percent were members of MPI, SITE or both associations
    • 25 percent were first time attendees of either an MPI or SITE conference
  • More than 30 education sessions, included separate tracks for incentive travel and meetings management professionals.
  • SITE and MPI sign joint declaration of future cooperation and collaboration to benefit global MICE industry. http://bit.ly/2r4gqOR
  • Nearly 200 participants attended MPI Foundation’s Rendezvous fundraiser and networking event, which raised more than $19,000 USD (more than €15,000).
  • MPI announced its European Meetings and Events Conference heading to The Netherlands in 2019.  ow.ly/wNoG30hLj4a 
  • SITE announced its 2019 Global Conference will be in Bangkok, Thailand.  http://bit.ly/2DwHuIT
  • Didier Scaillet named new SITE Chief Excellence Officer.  http://bit.ly/2r4fCJP
  • SITE members honored for service and excellence.  http://bit.ly/2DwHTLp
  • SITE Crystal Awards showcase Incentive Travel excellence.  http://bit.ly/2D9H3Hz
  • SITE recognizes Chapter of the Year and Excellence award winners.  http://bit.ly/2r4ZbNh
  • SITE launches mid-level certificate program (CITP) for incentive travel professionals.   http://bit.ly/2DeAzX1
  • SITE Foundation previews study of Economic Impact of Incentive Travel Programs in four European destinations.  http://bit.ly/2mH1gdN

To learn more about Global Forum, visit www.siteglobal.com/sitempiglobalforum #SITEMPI18

