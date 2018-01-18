Only a few exclusive places available at the MICE B2B event of the year!

The eighth edition of MCE Central & Eastern Europe, taking place in Zagreb from the 18 till 20 February 2018, promises to follow the path of fruitful business outcomes for its participants.

Being free from any visitors, the event will be held in Hotel Dubrovnik, right on the main square of the outstanding city Zagreb with its warm and vibrant atmosphere. Gordan Šušak, General Manager of the exclusive event venue Hotel Dubrovnik Zagreb is stating: “I am really thrilled being part of the upcoming MCE Central & Eastern Europe 2018 B2B forum that will take place in our hotel. I am looking forward welcoming and meeting all participants soon!”.

The exclusive concept of this boutique forum will bring together key MICE solution providers from the entire Central & Eastern Europe region to meet with carefully selected worldwide event buyers for an intensive two and a half days. Over the past years, more than 90% of the participants were satisfied with the meetings outcome and are convinced of the ROI results it brings.

Participating destination providers are Convention Bureaus from Tirol, Estonia, Bled, Prague, Riga and many more. Hotels are represented by NH, Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, Marriott, etc. Other provider participants are for example congress centre ICE Krakow, Croatian Airlines and Four Seasons Travel. All of these are ready to meet with senior decision makers from well know international buyers like BCD Meeting & Events, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Meeting Select, a variety of international associations, just to name a few.

All participants will be welcomed and serviced with transfers by Penta DMC & PCO Croatia, partner of MCE Central & Eastern Europe 2018 in Zagreb. ”We’re very excited to welcome all precious hosted buyers as well as exhibitors to eventful Croatia. During the event in February, Penta DMC is taking care of your airport transfers and local transfers to the awesome dinner evenings, but this is just a tiny part of our local expertise. We are covering MICE within Croatia, neighbouring countries and outbound, and have been doing so for more than 27 years. The Central and Eastern European region is becoming more and more popular and we hope after you have visited Zagreb you will start considering Croatia as destination worth mentioning to your potential or regular clients. We have it all: culture, tradition, hedonism, good food and wines, sports and – know-how!” tells Silva Ušić, DMC Department Manager of Penta DMC.

You can still apply for one of the last places available and join the 8th MCE Central & Eastern Europe in Zagreb by contacting Europe Congress via info@europecongress.com or by telephone at + 420 226 804 080

