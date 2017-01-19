Global Trend: Conference Delegates eat on the street

Many conference delegates are now choosing creative food and beverage options that help create an event atmosphere over buffet lunches and platters of mixed sandwiches.

Mantra on Salt Beach General Manager Scott Robertson said conference organisers and delegates are looking for innovative lunch options with gourmet food in a fun atmosphere.

“The global trend of street food has been transformed from old-style greasy to gourmet at Mantra on Salt Beach with conference delegates ordering their lunch from food trucks themed in a colourful street-food market,” Mr Robertson said.

The food trucks include Chubby’s Diner specialising in slider burgers and American BBQ cuisine, Siguenos with some of the best tacos and Mexican this side of the border, and Lola and the Chef with a seasonal menu of the finest local produce.

Mantra on Salt Beach, Kingscliff is one of the most popular conference and events destinations in Northern New South Wales.