Cvent: Τα κορυφαία ξενοδοχεία για συνέδρια στην Ευρώπη

Η εταιρία διαχείρισης εκδηλώσεων Cvent δημοσίευσε τη λίστα των 50 κορυφαίων ξενοδοχείων για συνέδρια στην περιοχή της Ευρώπης, της Μέσης Ανατολής και της Αφρικής για το 2017. Στη θέση 26 βρίσκεται το Ιntercontinental Athenaum στην Αθήνα.
Η κατάταξη προέκυψε από την ανάλυση της δραστηριότητα συνεδρίων και εκδηλώσεων μέσω του δικτύου παρόχων της Cvent, που αποτελείται από περισσότερα από 245.000 ξενοδοχεία, resort και ειδικούς χώρους εκδηλώσεων.
Πρώτο ξενοδοχείο στη φετινή κατάταξη είναι το Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona, το οποίο από την τρίτη θέση, που είχε πέρυσι, φέτος πήγε στην πρώτη.
|Venue Name
|Rank
|Change Since
Last Year
|Meeting Rooms
|Sleeping Rooms
|Total Meeting Space
(sq. mt.)
|Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona
|1
|2
|36
|433
|3700
|Hilton Prague
|2
|0
|60
|791
|4500
|Hotel Arts Barcelona
|3
|-2
|28
|483
|5500
|Melia Castilla Hotel & Convention Center Madrid
|4
|22
|33
|915
|7000
|W Barcelona
|5
|3
|19
|473
|3500
|Hilton London Metropole
|6
|-1
|74
|1059
|4000
|Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre
|7
|11
|25
|408
|5000
|Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center
|8
|-2
|60
|1008
|5500
|Hilton Vienna
|9
|13
|33
|579
|>10,000
|Rome Marriott Park Hotel
|10
|3
|40
|601
|>10,000
|InterContinental Vienna
|11
|-4
|16
|459
|1600
|Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London
|12
|-2
|31
|1019
|3000
|Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center
|13
|New to the list
|82
|869
|>10,000
|Hilton Amsterdam
|14
|14
|38
|271
|1400
|Sheraton Roma Hotel & Conference Center
|15
|-4
|30
|635
|2500
|NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky
|16
|New to the list
|17
|451
|3000
|DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station
|17
|-8
|40
|557
|6500
|Hilton Barcelona
|18
|6
|35
|290
|1800
|Hilton Berlin
|19
|14
|19
|601
|2500
|Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel
|20
|-8
|31
|496
|4000
|Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center
|21
|-17
|55
|757
|5000
|Corinthia Hotel Lisbon
|22
|New to the list
|18
|518
|3000
|Corinthia Hotel Budapest
|23
|New to the list
|28
|439
|2500
|Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel
|24
|6
|20
|357
|4000
|Hilton Prague Old Town
|25
|-4
|20
|303
|1000
|InterContinental Athenaeum Athens
|26
|New to the list
|40
|543
|9000
|Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I, Barcelona
|27
|New to the list
|62
|432
|9000
|InterContinental Berlin
|28
|-3
|45
|558
|6000
|Andel’s by Vienna House, Berlin
|29
|New to the list
|22
|557
|4000
|InterContinental London – The O2
|30
|New to the list
|20
|453
|4500
|InterContinental Prague
|31
|-17
|14
|372
|900
|Amsterdam Marriott Hotel
|32
|-15
|12
|396
|800
|Maritim Hotel Berlin
|33
|New to the list
|48
|505
|6500
|The Westin Palace, Madrid
|34
|7
|20
|467
|2500
|NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding
|35
|New to the list
|35
|412
|8000
|InterContinental Budapest
|36
|-9
|18
|402
|2500
|Frankfurt Marriott Hotel
|37
|New to the list
|25
|587
|2000
|AC Hotel Barcelona Forum
|38
|-3
|17
|368
|2000
|Corinthia Hotel Prague
|39
|-10
|24
|539
|>10,000
|Radisson Blu Hotel, Berlin
|40
|-24
|15
|427
|4000
|Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
|41
|New to the list
|24
|433
|1800
|Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Convention Centre
|42
|-10
|27
|314
|3000
|Lisbon Marriott Hotel
|43
|New to the list
|16
|577
|2000
|Hilton London Paddington
|44
|-4
|18
|419
|1000
|JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
|45
|New to the list
|32
|1608
|7500
|Estrel Berlin
|46
|New to the list
|75
|1125
|9000
|Le Meridien Etoile
|47
|New to the list
|25
|1025
|2500
|Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt
|48
|-9
|16
|428
|1700
|Pullman Paris Montparnasse
|49
|-29
|45
|957
|4500
|Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel
|50
|-2
|17
|402
|1300
Ετικέτες: συνεδριακός τουρισμός