Cvent: Τα κορυφαία ξενοδοχεία για συνέδρια στην Ευρώπη

Η εταιρία διαχείρισης εκδηλώσεων Cvent δημοσίευσε τη λίστα των 50 κορυφαίων ξενοδοχείων για συνέδρια στην περιοχή της Ευρώπης, της Μέσης Ανατολής και της Αφρικής για το 2017. Στη θέση 26 βρίσκεται το Ιntercontinental Athenaum στην Αθήνα.

Η κατάταξη προέκυψε από την ανάλυση της δραστηριότητα συνεδρίων και εκδηλώσεων μέσω του δικτύου παρόχων της Cvent, που αποτελείται από περισσότερα από 245.000 ξενοδοχεία, resort και ειδικούς χώρους εκδηλώσεων.

Πρώτο ξενοδοχείο στη φετινή κατάταξη είναι το Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona, το οποίο από την τρίτη θέση, που είχε πέρυσι, φέτος πήγε στην πρώτη.

 

Venue Name Rank Change Since
Last Year		 Meeting Rooms Sleeping Rooms Total Meeting Space
(sq. mt.)
Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona 1 2 36 433 3700
Hilton Prague 2 0 60 791 4500
Hotel Arts Barcelona 3 -2 28 483 5500
Melia Castilla Hotel & Convention Center Madrid 4 22 33 915 7000
W Barcelona 5 3 19 473 3500
Hilton London Metropole 6 -1 74 1059 4000
Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre 7 11 25 408 5000
Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center 8 -2 60 1008 5500
Hilton Vienna 9 13 33 579 >10,000
Rome Marriott Park Hotel 10 3 40 601 >10,000
InterContinental Vienna 11 -4 16 459 1600
Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London 12 -2 31 1019 3000
Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center 13 New to the list 82 869 >10,000
Hilton Amsterdam 14 14 38 271 1400
Sheraton Roma Hotel & Conference Center 15 -4 30 635 2500
NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky 16 New to the list 17 451 3000
DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station 17 -8 40 557 6500
Hilton Barcelona 18 6 35 290 1800
Hilton Berlin 19 14 19 601 2500
Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel 20 -8 31 496 4000
Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center 21 -17 55 757 5000
Corinthia Hotel Lisbon 22 New to the list 18 518 3000
Corinthia Hotel Budapest 23 New to the list 28 439 2500
Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel 24 6 20 357 4000
Hilton Prague Old Town 25 -4 20 303 1000
InterContinental Athenaeum Athens 26 New to the list 40 543 9000
Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I, Barcelona 27 New to the list 62 432 9000
InterContinental Berlin 28 -3 45 558 6000
Andel’s by Vienna House, Berlin 29 New to the list 22 557 4000
InterContinental London – The O2 30 New to the list 20 453 4500
InterContinental Prague 31 -17 14 372 900
Amsterdam Marriott Hotel 32 -15 12 396 800
Maritim Hotel Berlin 33 New to the list 48 505 6500
The Westin Palace, Madrid 34 7 20 467 2500
NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding 35 New to the list 35 412 8000
InterContinental Budapest 36 -9 18 402 2500
Frankfurt Marriott Hotel 37 New to the list 25 587 2000
AC Hotel Barcelona Forum 38 -3 17 368 2000
Corinthia Hotel Prague 39 -10 24 539 >10,000
Radisson Blu Hotel, Berlin 40 -24 15 427 4000
Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol 41 New to the list 24 433 1800
Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Convention Centre 42 -10 27 314 3000
Lisbon Marriott Hotel 43 New to the list 16 577 2000
Hilton London Paddington 44 -4 18 419 1000
JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai 45 New to the list 32 1608 7500
Estrel Berlin 46 New to the list 75 1125 9000
Le Meridien Etoile 47 New to the list 25 1025 2500
Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt 48 -9 16 428 1700
Pullman Paris Montparnasse 49 -29 45 957 4500
Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel 50 -2 17 402 1300
