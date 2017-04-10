Cvent: Τα κορυφαία ξενοδοχεία για συνέδρια στην Ευρώπη

Hilton Diagonal Mar Barcelona 1 2 36 433 3700

Hilton Prague 2 0 60 791 4500

Hotel Arts Barcelona 3 -2 28 483 5500

Melia Castilla Hotel & Convention Center Madrid 4 22 33 915 7000

W Barcelona 5 3 19 473 3500

Hilton London Metropole 6 -1 74 1059 4000

Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre 7 11 25 408 5000

Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center 8 -2 60 1008 5500

Hilton Vienna 9 13 33 579 >10,000

Rome Marriott Park Hotel 10 3 40 601 >10,000

InterContinental Vienna 11 -4 16 459 1600

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London 12 -2 31 1019 3000

Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center 13 New to the list 82 869 >10,000

Hilton Amsterdam 14 14 38 271 1400

Sheraton Roma Hotel & Conference Center 15 -4 30 635 2500

NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky 16 New to the list 17 451 3000

DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station 17 -8 40 557 6500

Hilton Barcelona 18 6 35 290 1800

Hilton Berlin 19 14 19 601 2500

Grosvenor House, A JW Marriott Hotel 20 -8 31 496 4000

Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center 21 -17 55 757 5000

Corinthia Hotel Lisbon 22 New to the list 18 518 3000

Corinthia Hotel Budapest 23 New to the list 28 439 2500

Renaissance Barcelona Fira Hotel 24 6 20 357 4000

Hilton Prague Old Town 25 -4 20 303 1000

InterContinental Athenaeum Athens 26 New to the list 40 543 9000

Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I, Barcelona 27 New to the list 62 432 9000

InterContinental Berlin 28 -3 45 558 6000

Andel’s by Vienna House, Berlin 29 New to the list 22 557 4000

InterContinental London – The O2 30 New to the list 20 453 4500

InterContinental Prague 31 -17 14 372 900

Amsterdam Marriott Hotel 32 -15 12 396 800

Maritim Hotel Berlin 33 New to the list 48 505 6500

The Westin Palace, Madrid 34 7 20 467 2500

NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding 35 New to the list 35 412 8000

InterContinental Budapest 36 -9 18 402 2500

Frankfurt Marriott Hotel 37 New to the list 25 587 2000

AC Hotel Barcelona Forum 38 -3 17 368 2000

Corinthia Hotel Prague 39 -10 24 539 >10,000

Radisson Blu Hotel, Berlin 40 -24 15 427 4000

Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol 41 New to the list 24 433 1800

Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Convention Centre 42 -10 27 314 3000

Lisbon Marriott Hotel 43 New to the list 16 577 2000

Hilton London Paddington 44 -4 18 419 1000

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai 45 New to the list 32 1608 7500

Estrel Berlin 46 New to the list 75 1125 9000

Le Meridien Etoile 47 New to the list 25 1025 2500

Radisson Blu Hotel, Frankfurt 48 -9 16 428 1700

Pullman Paris Montparnasse 49 -29 45 957 4500