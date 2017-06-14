ANTIGONE BY SOPHOCLES in English

The Creative team:

Translation & Direction: Lefteris Giovanidis

Set Design: Constantinos Zamanis

Choreography: Ermis Malkotsis

Costume Design: Ioanna Tsami

Music and Chorus Coach: Thanasis Vlanianos

Music Programming and Sound Engineering: Apostolos Theodosiou

Light Design: Nikos Sotiropoulos

Assistant Director: Danai Epithymiadi

The Cast: Alexandros Balamotis, Giannis Karaoulis, Sofia Kikilintzia, Panagiotis Panagopoulos and Virginia Tambaropoulou

Summary of the play:

In the aftermath of the civil war that ravaged the land, the two brothers that claimed the throne of Thebes are found dead in the battlefield, slain by each other’s hand. Their uncle and new ruler of the city, Creon, orders -under the punishment of death- that the body of Polynices, who fought against his motherland, shall be left unburied. Antigone, the youngest daughter of Oedipus and sister of the dead brothers rises up against this proclamation. The love for her brother and the moral code that she holds, forces her to dare and say ‘No’ and to forge ahead alone with a funeral. But this tenacious act will trigger a cycle of destruction. For her, for Creon and for their loved ones

Lefteris Giovanidis’ CV:

He had born in Athens in 1974. He had studied stage directing in New York. He had directed 30 plays. Except from Athens he had worked as a director also in Italy, Croatia, USA and UK. He had translated more than 15 plays in Greek and he had also adapted 5 books to plays. He had worked also as a theatre producer. He directed the metal ceremonies for the Olympic Games ATHENS 2004, and also other athletics ceremonies and events. The last four years he lives and works between Athens and New York.